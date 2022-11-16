MILFORD: After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a traditional holiday musical returns.

Nutcracker Dreams, put on and performed by dancers with RSI Danceworks in Enfield, is set to hit the AV room stage at Hants East Rural High School for three shows, including a matinee.

The musical is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., and the matinee on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to come watch Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, the Sugarplum Fairy, and all their friends as they dance their way through this Holiday Classic.

Tickets are available in advance as follows: Students $15, Adults $20

Tickets at the door: Students $20, Adults $25

Nutcracker Dreams tickets went on sale on Nov. 12.

People can purchase the tickets in advance at the R.S.I. Danceworks office and the Guardian Pharmacy Elmsdale.

A portion of each ticket sold goes towards supporting local community organizations. In the past it has been the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.