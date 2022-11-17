Brought to you by:

KENNETCOOK: Here is a look at the calls for East Hants and Stewiacke volunteer fire departments for the month of October.

Participating departments providing information on calls were Kennetcook fire; Stewiacke fire; Elmsdale fire; Lantz fire; Uniacke & District; Enfield fire; Milford fire; Nine Mile River fire; and Shubenacadie fire.

Stewiacke fire responded to nine calls, led by three mvc’s. They also had two residential fire alarm activations; one transformer on fire; one power pole fire; one structure fire; and one trash/garbage bin on fire.

For Elmsdale fire, they had 24 calls during the month, led by 12 medical assists. The firefighters also heard their pager go off for five mvc’s; three fires; three alarm activations; and one fire investigation.

Lantz fire had 22 calls for October including 13 medicals. They also responded to four mvc’s; two structure fires; two alarm activations; and one illegal burn.

For Uniacke & District Fire in Mount Uniacke, they heard the “sound of their people” 28 times, with 20 medical assists.

Fire crews also were paged pout five times for MVC’s; one fire alarm; one fire investigation; and one vehicle fire.

Enfield Fire responded to 20 calls, with half of them being for medical assists.

The department also had four fire alarm activations; two mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; two mvc’s; one public assistance; and one brush fire.

For firefighters with Milford Fire, they responded to eight calls in October, led by six mutual aid requests.

The department also responded to two calls in their district.

For the mutual aid request breakdown, there was three to Shubenacadie fire; two to HRM; and one to Lantz fire.

Nine Mile River fire responded to one MVC and on mutual aid request to a neighbouring department.

For Shubenacadie fire, their pagers went off for 10 calls in the month, led by four mvc’s. They also were toned out for two alarm calls, and one stood down at the hall call.

Firefighters were also paged for mutual aid requests to Station 40 Dutch Settlement and Indian Brook for a public assist.

Kennetcook fire responded to 10 calls during October, with hat total led by four medical assists. They also had two vehicle fires; one ATV rescue; one structure fire; one garbage fire; and one MVC.

