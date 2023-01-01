Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in Belnan collision

BELNAN: An 18-year-old Elmsdale man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle collision just before 1 a.m. in Belnan.

East Hants RCMP, along with Lantz and Elmsdale fire, responded to the collision in the 600 block of Hwy 214 just before Elmbel Road in Belnan.

RCMP said upon arrival at the scene, officers located a Honda Civic that had left the road, striking trees, and a power pole.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Elmsdale, sustained life-threatening injuries, police said..

ADVERTISING:

He was transported to hospital by EHS LifeFlight.

Hwy. 214, at the collision site, was closed for several hours while a collision analyst attended to process the scene and repairs were made to the power pole and lines.

Nova Scotia Power arrived on scene shortly after 1:15 a.m. There were live wires around the scene and they turned them off.

Crews were back on site later Jan. 1, 2023 as they replaced the power pole and turned power off to residents in the area as they did that.

The investigation into the cause of the mishap is ongoing.

File #: 2022-1868948