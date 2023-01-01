WELLINGTON: Athletes from the Fall River area are starting off 2023 with some competition in the Six.

Inner Strength Taekwondo Academy is sending 11 black belt athletes to the competition, which kicks off another competitive season for them.

The athletes will be participating at the Canadian National Taekwondo Nationals, running from Jan. 4-7.

The 11 are ready to give it their all. (Submitted photo)

The 11 will be representing the Wellington-based dojang as Team Nova Scotia in three sparring divisions- Cadet; Junior; and Senior.

Up next for Inner Strength TKD athletes after the Nationals will be the Canada Open, scheduled to be held in Vancouver in February.