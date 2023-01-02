WELLINGTON: A hockey player with ties to Wellington has been traded in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

In a deal announced on Dec. 30, forward Cam MacDonald, who has family in Wellington, was traded by the Saint John Sea Dogs to Gatineau Olympiques for a first round pick and a second round pick (Drummondville) in the 2024 QMJHL Draft.

MacDonald, 19, was originally selected by the Sea Dogs in the third round of the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft. He had 29 points in 27 games this season and a total of 117 points in 124 QMJHL games.

Sea Dogs President and General Manager, Trevor Georgie, said that dealing MacDonald was a difficult trade to make.

“Everyone loves and respects Cam here. He has been a strong presence for our group on and off the ice,” said Georgie in a release. “It could be his last season of junior hockey and we wanted to give him an opportunity to push for another championship.”

MacDonald, an NHL Tampa Bay Lightning prospect, will be best remembered by Sea Dogs fans for his standout performance in the 2022 Memorial Cup Final scoring a goal and adding two assists against the Hamilton Bulldogs en route to being crowned champions.

Sea Dogs post on the trade.

He wanted to thank the Sea Dogs and fans for their support and opportunity.

“I’ve never seen a building as electric as during the Memorial Cup and the city was behind us all the way to the end,” said MacDonald. “The fans played a huge part in our victory.

“Thank you to the Sea Dogs for giving me the opportunity to win a Memorial Cup and building the team that we had. Lots of memories came over my two-and-a-half years that I will forever be grateful for.

“Lastly, thank you to my teammates over the years. It’s hard to leave but I look forward to seeing these guys on the ice again soon. Thank you Saint John, champions forever.”