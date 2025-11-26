Enfield man, Fall River woman face drug trafficking charges after stop by police

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

GOFFS: A 50-year-old man from Enfield and a 30-year-old Fall River woman are facing drug trafficking-related charges after a traffic stop and cocaine seizure in Goffs.

RCMP say that on Nov. 24 at approximately 12:24 p.m., an RCMP officer with Southeast Traffic Services was monitoring traffic on Hwy. 102 when they observed an Acura RDX travelling southbound.

The officer queried the licence plate and saw it had been involved in alleged drug trafficking.

A traffic stop was initiated and the officer learned the driver had a revoked licence.

“The officer also observed evidence of illicit drug use and arrested the driver,” said a spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A search of the RDX resulted in locating drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and a concealed amount of cocaine was found on the passenger.

The driver, Jonathan Taasan Tibayan, 50, of Enfield, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Fail to Comply with a Release Order.

He was held in custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on December 29.

The passenger, a 30-year-old woman from Fall River, was arrested for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

She was released pending an appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

File #: 25-170383