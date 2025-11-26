Photos/video: Holiday Outdoor Evening Market held at Fultz House Museum

Pat interviews Fultz House Museum's Joanne Boudreau. (Dagley Media photo) (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: It was the perfect type of night for the second annual Holiday Outdoor Evening Market at Fultz House Museum on Nov. 15.

It wasn’t too cold and the lighting allowed the holiday lights positioned around the Lower Sackville museum too get people in the holiday spirit.

On what was a busy day in the Sackville region as the holiday season kicked off, there was a great turnout of vendors and people who came by to check things out.

There was hot chocolate and cookies also available to keep one warm as you shopped.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Laker News stopped by to see what it was all about.

We chatted with the organizer and a few vendors as well.

Video story sponsored by Boston Pizza Lower Sackville

Video by Matt Dagley

ADVERTISEMENT:

Some of the vendors in the shed before nightfall. (Dagley Media photo)

Fultz House Museum. (Dagley Media photo)

One of the decorative vendor items. (Dagley Media photo)

Steady volunteer Walter Reagan at the gate as people came in. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

(Dagley Media photo)

Pat chats with market vendor Brenda Heley from Nana B’S Crafts (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)