Stuff A Cruiser for East Hants kids this holiday season

ByPat Healey

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: East Hants RCMP are asking community members for their support in their third annual toy drive. 

The police are inviting the public to join them this Friday, Nov 28, at the Elmsdale Tree Lighting and on Dec. 6 at the Enfield Tree Lighting as they try and stuff a cruiser full of new, unwrapped toys for children in the community.

There is a bigger need for items for school aged children and teens, so please keep this in mind.

​All donations will be given to Schools Plus, who will ensure they reach local families in need this holiday season. 

​Can’t make it Friday? You can also drop off toys at the Enfield Detachment Monday through Friday until December 12.

You can also drop off at the Rawdon Detachment Monday through Wednesday, and Fridays. T

“hank you for helping us bring joy to East Hants,” RCMP Const. Andrew Ouellette said.

