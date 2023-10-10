FALL RIVER: In the world of finance, where complex jargon and uncertainty often dominate, a beacon of clarity and success has emerged right from our own community.

Fall River author Steve MacLellan’s book, titled “Grow, Control, and Keep Your Money,” is not just another addition to the crowded shelf of financial advice.

According to a release it’s a game-changer, a powerful resource that’s reshaping the way people approach their finances.

MacLellan, a former engineer turned financial expert, penned this insightful book with a mission in mind – to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their financial future.

But what sets “Grow, Control, and Keep Your Money” apart from the myriad of financial self-help books?

The answer, MacLellan said, lies in its unique approach.

“Instead of bombarding readers with complex financial jargon, I keep it simple, relatable, and actionable,” said MacLellan.

MacLellan said he speaks to his readers on a personal level, understanding their concerns and providing straightforward solutions.

In a world where financial literacy is often lacking, “Grow, Control, and Keep Your Money” is not just a book; it’s a roadmap to financial success that anyone can follow.

“Whether you’re striving to grow your wealth or simply want to make better financial decisions, this book offers valuable insights that can change your life,” he said.

Local residents are encouraged to pick up a copy of “Grow, Control, and Keep Your Money” and embark on a journey towards financial independence and success.

MacLellan’s book is available on Amazon or simply email Steve and he will personally give you a copy.

Currently, his book is ranked #10 for small business on Amazon.

To order a book from MacLellan himself please email him at: steve@thefinancialengineer.ca .