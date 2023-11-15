Fall River woman facing stolen property charge after traffic stop

FALL RIVER: Four people were arrested following a report of a stolen vehicle in Fall River on Nov. 11.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said police responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle at 12:36 p.m.

“While on route, RCMP officers learned that the Scion XB, reported stolen, had departed from the Fall River Plaza,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

Approximately 14 minutes later, RCMP officers located the vehicle on Fall River Rd. and completed a traffic stop, he said.

The traffic stop occurred just down from the former Mason’s convenience store.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The four occupants of the vehicle, two 28-year-old women, a 31-year-old man and an 18-year-old man all of HRM, were safely arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment.

Three of the occupants were later release without charges.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Fall River woman, was later released on conditions.

She’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on December 20, to face a charge of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.