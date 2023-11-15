MAIN PHOTO: Norah Lawrence races in untouched towards the Millwood basket for one of her 21 points as Lockview won. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: It was a successful home opener for the Lockview High Lady Dragons girls basketball team on Nov. 14.

The Dragons, coached by Melissa Marshall, with Sean Hanlon and Hannah Cahill as assistant coaches, got out to an early lead over rival Millwood Knights.

Lockview never looked back, earning a 54-40 victory in senior girls basketball league play when the final buzzer sounded.

Early in the game, both teams got out to a slow start with Lockview just holding a slim 6-2 lead after the first few minutes of the first quarter. They had a 14-7 lead at the end of one.

Nanda Feltmate puts the ball up towards the rim, but it missed going in. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

But as the second started, the Dragons went on a scoring splurge draining shot after shot to get out to a much bigger lead, and at half time led 32-17.

In the second half they added 22 points to their score, while Millwood managed 23 points but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Lockview was led by Norah Lawerence who was like an eagle and the basketball was her prey as she spit out 21 points to power the Dragons offence.

Isabel Ralph and Calla Angel, each contributed eight points apiece while Avery MacFarlane added six points to contribute the secondary scoring.

Maddie Phillips had four points and Emily Ralph recorded three.

Nanda Feltmake maneuvers around three Millwood Knight playrs during the home opener. (Healey photo)

A LHS player leaps into the air towards the basket with the ball. (Healey photo)

Lockview’s Norah Lawrence (no. 14) was like an eagle and the basketball was her prey during the LHS Lady Dragons win on home opener night. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Nanda Feltmate and a Millwood player battle for the ball on the floor during game play. (Healey photo)

A Lockview player becomes a Millwood Knight sandwhich as she squeezes between two players. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A Millwood Knight player makes contact with Lockview’s Nanda Feltmate who continues her hard drive towards the net. (Healey photo)

Calla Angel muscles her way past a Millwood Knight defender in game play on Nov. 14. (Healey photo)