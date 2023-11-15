FALL RIVER; Santa and Mrs. Claus will be coming to Fall Rover for a second time, this time for the Fall River Lions Christmas Express Parade of Lights.

The Parade of Lights will take place on Dec. 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m. No rain/storm date was provided.

Parade entrants will gather at Lockview High School where volunteers will get them placed in order for the parade.

The Lions Christmas Express supports people struggling with food security who are not supported by other agencies in the Waverley, Lakeview, Windsor Junction, Fall River, Fletchers Lake, Wellington, Grand Lake, Goffs, and parts of Enfield areas.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and head up Lockview Road and down to the Hwy 2/Fall River Road intersection.

From there it will turn right at the Irving onto Hwy 2 before finishing up a short distance away at the Shoppers/in the Fall River Plaza parking lot by Dairy Queen Fall River.

The streets are usually lined with revellers getting into the holiday spirit.

Organizers of the parade are asking anyone who comes out to watch to bring cash donation or a non-perishable food item which will be collected along the parade rout for the Lions Christmas Express Food Drive, which will be distributed in the Christmas hampers.

This year they are expected to have to assist more than 130 families.

Please contact Elizabeth Booth at boother2022@gmail.com or 782 414 6792 for more info, or if interested in being part of the parade.

More information on the Lions Christmas Express Parade of Lights can be found on their Facebook event page at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2078690669149738