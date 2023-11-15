LANTZ: Hayden Tamm scored the overtime winner and Marcus Pettipas turned away 38 of 41 pucks sent his way as the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Junior Penguins skated by rival Sackville Blazers.

The game was played on Nov. 10 before a decent sized crowd at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

Tamm scored his goal with 1:35 left in the overtime period to send the Pens to the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League victory, their 12th in 15 games.

East Hants had a 3-2 lead, but Sackville scored before the midway point of the final stanza to tie it.

From that point the two sides were equal, sending it to overtime.

A Sackville Blazer lines up an East Hants Penguin for a hit along the boards. (Healey photo)

In regulation, Morgan lake and Davis Cooper each had a goal and an assist, while Noah Comeau added an unassisted tally for the Pens.

Assists were credited to Nick Veinot, Brody Fraser, and Yason Hanson.

East Hants fired 41 shots on Ben Etsell in the Flyers net.

Hanson’s strong play saw him get called up by Yarmouth Mariners for weekend games in Summerside and at Yarmouth against Truro. He scored a goal in one of those games, his first in the MHL.

The Pens are next in action on the road to face the Bulldogs in Antigonish this Friday night, Nov. 17.

The Pens celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

Sackville Flyer Will Meek of Fall River carries the puck towards the Pens net looking for a pass. (Healey photo)

The Sackville center wins the faceoff. (Healey photo)