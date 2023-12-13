Fall River woman wins more than $400,000 in Firefighter Raffle 50/50

FALL RIVER/AMHERST: A Fall River woman received an early Christmas present last Thursday Dec. 7.

Andrea Cahill had the winning ticket in the Firefighter Raffle 50/50 draw.

She won $408, 733 with ticket #1417334.

Cahill bought her ticket in support of Station4 5 Fall River volunteer fire department. For her picking them and winning, the volunteers receive $1,000 bonus.

Cahill and her mom picked up the winning cheque from the Amherst Firefighters, who run the province-wide weekly draw.

Besides Cahill, draw #184 Mega Cash Winners taking home $1,000 each were the following winners, including one from Lakelands near Mount Uniacke and Belnan:

– Lucy MacDonald, Granville Beach

– Cindy Wiswell, Lakelands

– Debbie Kennedy, Belnan

– Denise, Branchaud, Lucasville

– Kelly Nicolson, Dartmouth

– Kelly Dunfee, Bedford

– Melissa Carvery, Timberlea

– Darrin Boudreau, Halifax

– Natasha Moon, Porters Lake

– Tyler Butler, Lower South River

To get your Firefighters 50/50 raffle tickets go to: firefighters5050.com and support your local fire department in the process.