DARTMOUTH: A Fall River singer with Indigenous background took to the stage at a summer concert series in Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon, July 9.

As part of the BIPOC Small Business Takeover, there were a variety of performances at Ferry Terminal Park next to the Alderney Ferry Terminal in Downtown Dartmouth on the beautiful summer day.

DeeDee Austin was one of those performers to hit the stage. She had a 20 minute set, in which she performed four songs including both of Buried Truths.

Before Austin, who just released Buried Truth part 2 on all platforms, dancers from Studio 26 in Dartmouth showcased their talents on the grassy field in front of the stage.

The Laker News was there to just watch DeeDee in a non-work capacity and ended up taking several photos so we thought we would share them in this story.

Chris Iannetti.

DeeDee Austin sings in Dartmouth. It’s one of many shows she has scheduled thru the summer. (Healey photo)

It’s the splits time for this young STUDIO 26 dancer.