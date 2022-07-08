BEAVER BANK: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 11 to July 15, Halifax Water crews will be undertaking wastewater system maintenance on sections of Beaver Bank Road between Glendale Drive, Lower Sackville and Tucker Lake Road, Beaver Bank.

In a release, Halifax Water said there will be rolling sections of stop-and-go traffic within this area, moving as the work progresses.

Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to manage traffic flows. Sidewalks remain open.

This work will not impact Halifax Water services in the area.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

Halifax Water said they apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.

To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit them on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call their Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.

