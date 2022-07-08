VIDEO: Fall River residents hold protest of U.S. abortion decision

FALL RIVER: A group of approximately 15 people gathered at the Hwy 2 intersection in Fall River last week protesting for women’s rights following a decision in the U.S. that seemingly overturned that.

In the historic and far-reaching decision, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, declaring the constitutional right to abortion, which has been upheld for nearly a half century, no longer exists.

The decision means that abortion rights will be rolled back in nearly half of the U.S. states immediately, with more restrictions likely to follow. For all practical purposes, abortion will not be available in large swaths of the U.S. as a result.

(The above info came from NPR.org website)

VIDEO:

Organizers of the Fall River protest say they held their protest by the traffic lights at the Sobeys intersection to bring awareness to the locals of the decision and because it could happen here.

Many of those passing by gave honks of support, even one transport truck did after he successfully made the wide turn off Fall River road towards Waverley.

There were some who jeered them on, with comments that “this is Canada, not the U.S.” however Linda Chapman yelled back “but it could happen here.”