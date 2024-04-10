Family pet dies, three other pets rescued in Lantz house fire

LANTZ: Firefighters rescued three family pets from a house fire in Lantz on Tuesday afternoon.

The pets were rescued and removed form the structure near Hwy 2 and Mama Lien Drive and, with assistance from East Hants RCMP, the three pets were taken to a nearby vet clinic for further medical attention.

Unfortunately, one family pet did not make it, Lantz Fire Chief Kory Orchard said in an interview on Wednesday afternoon.

He said fire crews from Lantz, with mutual aid from Enfield, Elmsdale, and Milford, along with EHS and RCMP responded to the scene. Traffic control was in place around the scene as fire crews worked.

The family that lived in the home were not injured and got out safely.

Orchard said that Deputy Fire Chier Kirby Myers was first on scene and reported to responding units that there was heavy smoke coming from the structure.

“A room and contents fire was discovered by interior fire crews who quickly extinguished this,” said Orchard.

He said fire crews were at the site for a short time.

“After the fire was extinguished, crews completed overhaul to the property and were on scene for approximately two hours,” he said.

“One family pet was unfortunately lost due to the fire but crews were able to successfully rescue three other family pets.”

He said no other injuries were reported.

Orchard said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

“There was some fire, water, and smoke damage to the home,” he said.