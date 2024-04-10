HERH students get educational experience with Europe trip

MILFORD: It was an educational experience for forty-four Hants East Rural High (HERH) school students and six staff members during March Break.

The staff and students left for Europe on March 6 through Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal.

Trevor Comeau, one of the staff that took the students on the trip, said upon arrival they traveled to their first stop of Verona where they got to see the Verona Arena and also see Juliet’s balcony.

“We also got to do some exploring of the town and food,” said Comeau. “The following day was a visit to Venice. We boarded the Water Taxi and made our way to Murano to see how they make the world-famous Murano glass.

“We then boarded the boat again and made our way to Burano which is known for their colorful houses along the water canals.”

The day concluded with a visit to Venice proper and seeing St. Mark’s Square, St. Mark’s church and the Doge’s Palace.

“Students were able to ride a traditional Gondola through the canals and visit the famous Rialto Bridge…or what they call the Spiderman Bridge,” he said.

The next day they traveled to Florence for two days. In Florence they were able to see the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore and Ponte Vecchio.

“Students were then given options to explore things they wanted to see which included: The Uffizi Museum, The Statue of David, The Leather Market, The Central Food Market, climbing the cathedral bell tower and much more,” said Comeau.

“The highlight in Florence was that the group was able to participate in an Italian cooking class at the Cordon Bleu school of cooking.

“Students, with their chaperones, were able to make Bruschetta, handmade pasta and tomato sauce, lemon scallopini and Tiramisu.”

HERH students and staff on their Europe trip. (Submitted photo)

After the two days in Florence, they headed towards Rome for a couple of days.

On their way from Florence to Rome they stopped to see the Hillside town of Assisi, know for being the church of St. Francis of Assisi.

“The town was cute little hillside town, and the church was spectacular,” he said.

In Rome they explored the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, the Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain, the Vatican and much more.

“The highlight was a three-hour session in the Italian countryside at Gladiator School,” said Comeau. “Students were trained in avoiding obstacles, how to hold and strike with a gladiator school and learn how to fire a bow and arrow.

“East Hants is in safe hands now with 50 trained gladiators.”

(Submitted photo)

The group then set off further south and visited the ruins of Pompei and the island of Capri, which were both impressive and amazing – even with the volcano Mount Vesuvius lurking over us.

“Due to flight connections we made our way home from Rome with an overnight stay in London,” said Comeau.

“In our short visit of London students were able to see Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge and the Tower of London, London Bridge, Westminster Abbey, Parliament including Elizabeth Tower which hold Big Ben, the Eye of London, St. Paul’s Cathedrale, Millennium (Wobbly) Bridge and Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

“Students and Staff had an amazing time visiting, trying new foods, shopping and soaking in the Italian sun and culture.”

The students and chaperones returned home with an experience of a lifetime making memories.