HRM to hold Accessibility Strategy community engagement sessions

From a release

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is inviting residents to share their feedback on accessibility throughout the Halifax region at a series of in-person and virtual community engagement sessions taking place between April 17 and May 2.

Community Engagement Sessions

Ten in-person and virtual engagement sessions are available in various locations across the Halifax region.

The same information will be presented at all sessions.

Wednesday, April 17 , 1-3 p.m. via Zoom (virtual session)* (ASL/CART available.)

, 1-3 p.m. via Zoom (virtual session)* (ASL/CART available.) Wednesday, April 17 , 6-8 p.m. at Alderney Library (2 Ochterloney Street, Dartmouth) in the Helen Creighton Room (ASL/CART available.)

, 6-8 p.m. at Alderney Library (2 Ochterloney Street, Dartmouth) in the Helen Creighton Room (ASL/CART available.) Thursday, April 18 , 6-9 p.m. at Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS), in the Mumford Professional Building (Suite 2120, 6960 Mumford Road, Halifax), Classroom 18

, 6-9 p.m. at Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS), in the Mumford Professional Building (Suite 2120, 6960 Mumford Road, Halifax), Classroom 18 Wednesday, April 24 , 1-3 p.m. at the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre (2021 Brunswick Street, Halifax), in the Joan Glode Room (ASL/CART available.)

, 1-3 p.m. at the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre (2021 Brunswick Street, Halifax), in the Joan Glode Room (ASL/CART available.) Wednesday, April 24 , 6-8 p.m. at the Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Road, Halifax), in the BMO Room (ASL/CART available.)

, 6-8 p.m. at the Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Road, Halifax), in the BMO Room (ASL/CART available.) Thursday, April 25 , 6-8 p.m. via Zoom (virtual session)* (ASL/CART available.)

, 6-8 p.m. via Zoom (virtual session)* (ASL/CART available.) Wednesday, May 1 , 1-3 p.m. via Zoom (virtual session)* (ASL/CART available.)

, 1-3 p.m. via Zoom (virtual session)* (ASL/CART available.) Wednesday, May 1 , 6-8 p.m. Akoma Bauld Centre (1018 Main Street, Westphal) (ASL/CART available.)

, 6-8 p.m. Akoma Bauld Centre (1018 Main Street, Westphal) (ASL/CART available.) Thursday, May 2 , 1-3 p.m. via Zoom (virtual session)* (ASL/CART available.)

, 1-3 p.m. via Zoom (virtual session)* (ASL/CART available.) Thursday, May 2, 6-8 p.m. at the Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Road, Halifax), in the BMO Room (ASL/CART available.)

* Registration is only required for virtual sessions, where residents are asked to email accessibility@halifax.ca to receive a link to participate.

ADVERTISEMENT:

For those unable to attend the in-person or virtual community engagement sessions but would like to provide their feedback on accessibility across the Halifax region, please contact 311 by May 2, 2024.

All feedback will be summarized in a What We Heard report that will be shared on the project webpage.

Visit shapeyourcityhalifax.ca/accessibility-strategy to learn more and find a session near you.

ADVERTISEMENT:

What to expect during the sessions

Residents are invited to provide feedback on the strategy’s actions, which fall under five key areas: Built Environment, Goods & Services, Information & Communication, Employment and Public Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure.

A formal presentation will be delivered at each session and multiple formats will be available for attendees to share feedback, including written and verbal.

Municipal staff will be available to answer questions at each session.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Accessibility Strategy

The Accessibility Strategy, approved by Halifax Regional Council in May 2021, outlines 30 actions for improving accessibility and representation for individuals with disabilities and aligns with the Nova Scotia Accessibility Act.

The municipality updates the Accessibility Strategy every three years.

Feedback collected from the sessions will help to inform the current review and update, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.