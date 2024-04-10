Pro women’s soccer team to hit the pitch in Halifax in 2025

HALIFAX: Young women’s soccer players in the Halifax and Nova Scotia region who aspire to play pro women’s soccer now have an option close to home.

The Atlantic Women’s Football Club (AWFC), in partnership with Project 8 Sports Inc., is thrilled to announce the upcoming debut of professional women’s soccer in Halifax in 2025.

This top-tier professional women’s Canadian soccer league will shape the future of women’s soccer across the country, and a club in Halifax will provide a platform for talented athletes to showcase their skills and drive the growth of the sport in the city, the province, and across the country.

Introducing professional women’s soccer will provide fans with top-tier entertainment and underscores Halifax’s dedication to fostering female empowerment in sport.

“We’re delighted to bring professional women’s soccer to Halifax. We can’t imagine having a national Canadian league and not having Halifax represented,” said Courtney Sherlock, Co-Founder & CEO of the AWFC.

“This initiative represents a pivotal moment for our community, offering a platform for women in soccer to shine and inspiring the next generation of talent.”

Halifax has showcased its passion for soccer, and the arrival of professional women’s soccer to the city will only elevate the existing sports landscape while contributing to the culture and economic growth of the community.

The influx of fans, visitors, and media attention generated by these events will significantly boost local businesses and position Halifax as a premier destination for sports tourism.

Project 8 Sports Inc., a professional women’s Canadian soccer league co-founded by former Canada women’s national team player Diana Matheson, is helping spearhead the initiative.

“We are thrilled to welcome Halifax as a founding team, marking a significant chapter in our journey to establish Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league,” said Matheson.

“Halifax’s inclusion is a celebration of our coast-to-coast vision for the sport, embodying the spirit of unity and diversity that Canada stands for.

“This is a step forward in making professional women’s soccer accessible and beloved across the entire country.

“Halifax’s vibrant community and passion for soccer will undoubtedly contribute to the rich tapestry of our league, setting the stage for an exciting future.”

Looking to the future, the AWFC is committed to nurturing local talent by establishing a premier Academy program. Their vision is to offer a clear pathway to ensure Nova Scotia’s home-grown talent develops the skills of academy players and provides them with a platform to thrive in their communities.

For the latest announcements and news from the AWFC, fans and supporters are encouraged to sign up for email updates here.

The club will unveil its official name and branding in the near future, leading to the exciting 2025 debut of professional women’s soccer in Halifax.

The AWFC is dedicated to promoting diversity, equality, and excellence in sports and is proud to be part of this historic moment.

As Halifax embarks on this journey together, we can all witness the impact and legacy this initiative will leave for generations to come.

Follow the progress with website updates at: https://atlanticwomensfc.ca/