No injuries after cube truck strikes canopy at apartment building

LANTZ: A driver’s misjudgement of clearance space caused a cube truck to hit a canopy at an apartment building on Saturday.

Lantz Fire Chief Kory Orchard said firefighters from Lantz along with East Hants RCMP and EHS responded to the call at Hwy 277 in Lantz on April 6.

The crews were paged out after a cube truck struck a carport awning in front of an apartment building due to a clearance issue.

“The structure did collapse onto the vehicle and cause some damage to the front of the building,” said Orchard.

Fire crews on scene. (Submitted photo)

Deputy Chief Mark Frizzell from Lantz Fire was Incident Command on the scene.

Orchard said there were no injuries on scene and the emergency was cleared.

“The building was turned back over to the owner for follow up and repairs,” he said.

The canopy collapsed on the cube truck. (Submitted photo)

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said there are no charges forthcoming in the incident.

“The driver misjudged the clearance height of the apartment building canopy,” said Const. Burns.