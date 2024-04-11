HRM: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to Earth Fest, a free, five-day festival taking place across the Halifax region from April 18 to Earth Day on April 22.

The festival unites residents to celebrate climate action, energy reduction and their love for nature and clean air and water through a series of hands-on, community-led events.

Learn practical ways you can limit your climate impact by taking part in Earth Fest events – help build a community garden, take part in a shoreline clean up or join a guided walking tour about invasive species or birds.

In addition to the community-led events, residents are invited to attend Earth Fest: Climate Action Fair on Sunday, April 21 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Halifax Central Library.

Earth Fest: Climate Action Fair on April 21:

Come to the Climate Action Fair for earth-friendly activities including bike tune-ups, learning more about container gardening, and E-bike test rides. Explore a variety of hands-on activities and participate in a human library with climate experts.

12:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Climate Action Fair

3 to 5 p.m.: Climate Stories & Transformative Climate Futures

5 to 6 p.m.: Community Conversation on Climate Solutions

Earth Fest is presented by the Halifax Regional Municipality’s HalifACT team and in partnership with the Ecology Action Centre, Halifax Public Libraries and Every One Every Day.

HalifACT, the municipality’s long-term climate action plan, outlines the municipality’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions for municipal operations by 2030 and net zero community emissions by 2050.

By taking small actions to limit our climate impact, we can work together to achieve this goal.

April 22 is Earth Day, a global movement mobilizing billions of people around the world to protect our planet.

Celebrate by taking part in Earth Fest from April 18 to 22 and visit halifax.ca/earthfest for a full list of events and activities.