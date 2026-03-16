Feds invest more than $3.2 million into Dartmouth-area defence businesses

MP Darren Fisher makes the announcement for the three defence related businesses. (Submitted photo)

DARTMOUTH: Three companies in Dartmouth-Cole Harbour are getting an investment totalling more than $3.2 million in federal defence funding.

The announcement of the support was made by Dartmouth-Cole Hrabour MP Darren Fisher on March 16.

The feds said in a release that in a rapidly changing and less secure world, Canada is rebuilding, rearming, and reinvesting to strengthen our sovereignty and keep Canadians safe.

These investments are part of Canada’s first Defence Industrial Strategy, focused on building more here in Canada, strengthening supply chains, and supporting the businesses that help equip and sustain our Canadian Armed Forces.

This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and

Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities

Agency.

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The announcement supports projects at three local companies: GSTS, Survival Systems Limited, and MilAero.

Here’s what this investment will support:

GSTS – expanding its facility and advancing AI-driven maritime and defence technologies.

Survival Systems Limited – new manufacturing equipment to bring more production in-house and increase capacity for its world-leading training and simulation systems.

MilAero – expanding production, strengthening supply chain management, and launching a new onsite training academy to prepare the next generation of skilled workers.

The funding includes nearly $2.5 million through the Regional Defence Investment Initiative and nearly $840,000 through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative.

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Quotes:

“Good jobs here at home and Nova Scotia helping build the future of Canada’s Armed Forces.

That is the real impact of this investment.

“We could not be prouder of the role Nova Scotia is playing in strengthening Canada’s defence capabilities. Through Canada’s new Defence Industrial Strategy, local companies are growing, innovating, and building more of what Canada needs at home to stay secure, sovereign, and economically strong.”

– Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

“Atlantic Canada has a strong culture of innovation, and our region is playing an important role in building Canada’s defence industrial base.

“Investments in leaders like MilAero, GSTS, and Survival Systems will strengthen Canada’s defence capabilities while creating good jobs in Dartmouth—Cole Harbour and building on the talent and expertise we have here in Atlantic Canada.”

– Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour

“This is good for MilAero, but it’s also good for Nova Scotia. When we invest in people, training, and new capabilities, we’re not just growing our company, we’re helping build a stronger aerospace and defence sector right here at home.”

– Paul Greedy, Founder and Co-owner of MilAero