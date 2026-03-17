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Police seek identity of driver involved in suspicious activity in Fall River

ByPat Healey

Mar 17, 2026 #Coach Avenue, #Fall River, #Highway 2, #RCMP, #suspicious activity, #suspicious person
The person was seen in this car police say. (RCMP/Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in suspicious activity at Hwy. 2 and Coach Ave. in Fall River on March 16 at approximately 8:15 a.m.

The vehicle is described as a bright blue Toyota Corolla.

A man was driving the vehicle and was in the company of a female youth between 12-14 years old.

There is no further description of the man.

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Anyone who may recognize this vehicle is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 26-41451

By Pat Healey

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