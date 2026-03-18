Statement from Premier Houston on blackmail, extortion scheme against MLA

Premier Tim Houston. (Dagley Media photo)

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

“I was deeply troubled to learn that Hammonds Plains-Lucasville MLA Rick Burns and his wife have been the victims of a criminal blackmail and extortion scheme.

“No one should ever be subjected to this kind of violation.

“When criminals target public officials with blackmail, they are attempting to compromise the people Nova Scotians have chosen to represent them and shake the very core of our democracy.”

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“We cannot and will not accept a climate where serving your community in public life makes you and your family a target for extortion.

“I have full confidence in law enforcement to investigate this matter thoroughly and hold those responsible to account.

“Our government will always stand against any attempt to intimidate, coerce or blackmail those who serve the public.”