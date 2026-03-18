RCMP warns public to be fraud aware after multiple scams reported

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER/MIDDLE SACKVILLE: The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is warning the public to be fraud aware after multiple incidents were reported throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.

On March 4, officers learned that a victim in Middle Sackville lost approximately $300,000 after forming a personal relationship with someone on Facebook who claimed to be going through hard times.

The scammer gained the victim’s trust and used a story of an ill family member with expensive medical costs to request money.

On March 5, officers learned that a victim in Lakeside lost approximately $25,000 after responding to an investment ad on Facebook.

The ad featured a trusted public figure promoting an investment in gold. The victim sent money to the company and later realized it was a scam.

When the victim stopped communicating, the company became persistent and pressured them for more funds.

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On March 10, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a telephone scam involving a resident of Head of Chezzetcook.

Officers learned the victim received a call from someone claiming to be from the fraud department of a banking institution, advising their online account had been compromised.

The caller convinced them to send two $5,000 transfers to a new account, promising the money would be returned in 24 hours.

When the funds were not returned, the victim contacted her bank and learned it was a scam.

On March 12, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report from a Beechville resident who discovered more than $20,000 in fraudulent withdrawals on their credit card statement.

On March 13, officers responded to a report of fraud in Eastern Passage where a victim lost approximately $8,000 after being contacted online about an investment program.

After gaining the victim’s trust, the scammer instructed them to join a Zoom call, share their screen, and open their online banking to set up another account.

During the screen-sharing session, the scammer added a fraudulent payee and transferred money out of the victim’s account.

The scammer later reassured the victim that the money would be returned in a larger payout, but the funds were never returned.

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On March 14, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report from a Fall River resident who lost $7,000 after a scammer pretended to be their son.

The scammer called from an unknown number, claimed he needed to pay off a debt, and pressured the victim into sending three e-transfers to two email addresses.

When the caller became threatening and could not answer a personal verification question, the victim contacted their son directly and confirmed it was a scam.

Investigators do not believe these scams are connected; the investigations are ongoing.

Scams are constantly evolving and there are many variations. While each situation may look different, there are several steps you can take to protect yourself from fraud:

Don’t be afraid to say no – Don’t be intimidated by high-pressure tactics. Be cautious of urgent requests that play on your emotions.

– Don’t be intimidated by high-pressure tactics. Be cautious of urgent requests that play on your emotions. Do your research – Always verify that the organization or person you’re dealing with is legitimate before taking action. If you received a call from a family member claiming to be in trouble, check with other family members to confirm the situation.

– Always verify that the organization or person you’re dealing with is legitimate before taking action. If you received a call from a family member claiming to be in trouble, check with other family members to confirm the situation. Don’t give out personal information – Be cautious of unsolicited calls asking for personal details. If you didn’t initiate the call, you can’t be sure who you’re speaking with.

– Be cautious of unsolicited calls asking for personal details. If you didn’t initiate the call, you can’t be sure who you’re speaking with. Recognize spoofing –Fraudsters often disguise their phone numbers or email addresses to appear legitimate.

–Fraudsters often disguise their phone numbers or email addresses to appear legitimate. Just hang up – Don’t be afraid to terminate the call. You can always verify the situation later, whether it’s a family member or your financial institution.

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Anyone who has been a victim of fraud, or who has information about fraudulent activity, is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020 or their local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

For more information about common frauds and how to protect yourself: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

File #: 26-34594, 26-35289, 26-37998, 26-39164, 26-39832, 26-40728