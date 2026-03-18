Youth from Bridgewater in custody after online threats made towards school

(Submitted photo)

BRIDGEWATER: On March 13, 2026, Bridgewater Police Service (BPS) was alerted by INTERPOL and FBI to a concerning online conversation that was occurring between two Canadian youth – including one who lives in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia.

The conversation began in late February and had been ongoing, with the youth from Bridgewater discussing their desire to mount a violent attack on students at Parkview Education Centre.

While the attack was not believed to be imminent, it was clear that they had committed some thought and planning to the idea.

On March 16, 2026 Blue Hills RCMP arrested a Manitoba youth who had discussed their planning for attacking Rivers Collegiate with the Bridgewater Youth. (RCMP FILE # 2026330697).

Investigators believe they had been planning simultaneous attacks at their local schools.

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On March 17, Investigators with BPS Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Patrol officers arrested a 15-year-old youth and executed a Warrant to Search at a Bridgewater residence.

Police located detailed handwritten plans, imitation weapons, roughly made imitation pipe bomb and assault rifle, electronic devices including cell phone and laptop and clothing with hate symbols and concerning comments.

Stemming from the investigation, a 15-year-old Bridgewater Youth has been charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Murder contrary to Section 465(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Uttering Threats to cause death contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Hate Crime and other possible offences are currently under investigation.

The youth is currently in custody and will appear at Bridgewater Justice Centre – Youth Court on March 18, 2026 for arraignment.

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If you have information that you believe may assist the investigation, please contact investigators with Bridgewater Police Service CID at 902-543-2464.

INTERPOL is the International Criminal Police Organization and they are an inter-governmental organization.

They have 196-member countries, and they help police in all of them to work together to make the world a safer place.

To do this, INTERPOL enable them to share and access data on crimes and criminals, and they offer a range of technical and operational support.