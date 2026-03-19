NSH receives report regarding recent drug sample seized in Halifax County

(NSHA photo)

HALIFAX COUNTY: NSH have received a report regarding a recent sample that was seized by law enforcement in Halifax County and was tested (verified) at the national Drug Analysis Service laboratory.

The date the sample was received is March 10. The report indicated the first detection of a substance of concern, ethylbromazolam (a benzodiazepine), i.e., this is the first time this drug has been detected in Nova Scotia’s unregulated drug supply.

Co-occuring substances detected include cocaine, fluorofentanyl (a fentanyl analog), phenacetin and caffeine.

How to Stay Safe: Let someone know, start low, and go slow.

Do NOT use drugs alone – Use with someone you trust or call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) at 1-888-688-NORS. They will stay on the phone with you while you use, so they can get you help if needed.

Start with a very small amount – These drugs are stronger than what people may expect or may be used to.

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Have naloxone ready – Naloxone can help with opioid overdoses, but it will NOT work on other substances, such as benzodiazepines.

Even if you’re unsure what substance caused an overdose, always give naloxone—it won’t harm the person, but it may help if opioids are involved.

Call 911 immediately for any overdose – Even if naloxone is used, emergency help is still needed.

Expect the unexpected – Always assume street drugs may not be what you think and contain drugs different from or stronger than you expect. Pills that look like real medicine could be fake.

Avoid mixing drugs – Combining opioids, benzodiazepines, and alcohol greatly increases the risk of overdose and death.

Go to an overdose prevention site – If available in your area, these sites provide a safe space to use drugs with medical staff who can help in case of an emergency.

• ReFIX Halifax: 2151 Gottingen St. (902-209-9370)

• PeerSix Sydney: 75 Prince St. (902-567-1766)

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If someone overdoses:

· Call 911 immediately – Tell them someone is unresponsive.

· Give naloxone if you have it. More than one dose may be needed if high potency opioids are involved. If there are no opioids, naloxone will be ineffective but will not cause harm – give it anyway.

· Stay with them and make sure they can breathe.

· If they stop breathing, perform CPR until help arrives.

Get Free Naloxone Kits: You can get naloxone for free at most pharmacies and harm reduction programs. To learn more, visit https://mha.nshealth.ca/en/takehomenaloxoneprogram

Looking for help?

• Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line – 1-888-429-8167

• Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868; Text CONNECT to 686868

• Mental Health and Addictions Intake Service – (Mon-Fri 8:30-4:30; Tues and Thurs until 8 pm) – 1-855-922-1122

• 211 Nova Scotia – information and referrals to community and social services: Call 2-1-1 or 1-855-466-4994; Email: help@ns.211.ca

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