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Drivers charged for stunting by HRP

ByPat Healey

Mar 19, 2026 #Bedford, #Dartmouth, #Halifax Regional Police, #HRP, #Lower Sackville, #stunting, #Westphal
Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

HALIFAX: Police have charged three drivers for stunting this week in Dartmouth and Bedford.

On March 16 at approximately 1 p.m., a member of the Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 near exit 6B off ramp, southbound.

The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 132 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

A 31-year-old man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.

FILE 26-41572

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On March 17 at approximately 1:40 p.m., a member of the Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 7 near Westphal Way, eastbound.

The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 112 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

A 29-year-old woman was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The driver was also ticketed for:

· Operating a vehicle without valid inspection sticker or valid inspection sticker in vehicle – fine: $180.00

· Operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license – fine: $295.00

FILE 26-42174

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On March 18 at approximately 10 a.m., a member of the Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near exit 4C (Lower Sackville) off ramp, inbound.

The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 156 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

A 26-year-old man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.

FILE 26-42668

Stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act is a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record. In addition, the driver was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was seized. In a continued effort to address traffic safety issues and educate citizens on the rules of the road, our officers focus on speed enforcement.

We all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe. If you see someone driving dangerously, report it to police by calling 911.

By Pat Healey

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