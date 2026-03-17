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Halifax Water issues traffic advisory for Smokey Drive in Sackville for March 18

ByPat Healey

Mar 17, 2026 #Halifax Water, #Lower Sackville, #Sackville, #Smokey Drive, #wastewater system maintenance
Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE:  From 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 18, Halifax Water crews will be performing wastewater system maintenance near 184 Smokey Drive, Lower Sackville. 

This work will not impact Halifax Water services in the area. 

Smokey Drive between Stokil Drive and Grennan Drive will be open to local traffic only. 

Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to manage traffic flows. Sidewalks will remain open.  

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   Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.     

Halifax Water said they apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.     

To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area. 

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.

     

By Pat Healey

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