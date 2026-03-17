Shared micromobility e-scooter and e-bike pilot program resumed March 16

Bike share. (HRM/Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the shared micromobility pilot program, offering e-scooters and e-bikes through Bird Canada, resumed service as of Monday, March 16, 2026.

During the winter months, snow is plowed onto surfaces that are also used for parking e‑scooters and e‑bikes.

As a result, if the municipality receives a heavy snowfall, shared devices may be temporarily unavailable to allow space for snow-clearing operations along municipal streets, bike lanes and sidewalks.

Availability will resume as soon as conditions permit.

The pilot provides residents with low-emission transportation options that support short distance travel and help reduce traffic congestion.

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E-scooters and e-bikes will be available at designated parking locations throughout the municipality. Riders can locate, unlock and pay for devices through the Bird Canada mobile app.

Residents are reminded of key guidelines to support safe and responsible use:

Devices must be parked in designated parking zones and not block sidewalks, transit stops, access points or private property.

Riders must follow all applicable traffic rules and municipal regulations.

E-scooters are intended for use on roads, bike lanes and multi-use pathways unless otherwise signed.

Only one rider is permitted per device.

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Since the pilot program began in May 2025, there have been over 122,000 rides taken on these shared e-scooters and e-bikes.

The shared micromobility pilot program helps evaluate how these new mobility options can complement existing transportation choices across the municipality.

Findings from the pilot will inform future planning and decision making.

For more information on the program, including parking maps, user guidelines and pilot background, visit our website.