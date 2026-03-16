Request for proposals issued for Hammonds Plains-Highway 101 connector project

Public Works Minister Fred Tilley at Ledwidge Lumber in Enfield. (Healey photo)

HAMMONDS PLAINS: The Hammonds Plains to Highway 101 connector project is now underway.

A request for proposals was issued March 16, for engineering services to prepare for an environmental assessment.



The new five-kilometre strategic link will connect Hammonds Plains Road near Sandy Lake with Exit 2 on Highway 101.



Along with reducing congestion on surrounding roads, it will also create another way out of several neighbourhoods in an emergency. Transit routes could also be created or adapted in the area.



“Anyone who has driven in Halifax Regional Municipality has experienced the increasingly congested roads,” said Fred Tilley, Minister of Public Works.

“This is the first step in this project which, combined with other projects planned for the area, will relieve congestion and improve safety.”

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The request for proposals calls for a consultant to assess potential environmental impacts in the project area. It will identify measures to avoid, reduce or mitigate effects on wetlands, wildlife, watercourses and nearby communities.



Quick Facts:

– the environmental assessment is required under the provincial Environmental Assessment Regulations

– the project was announced in October 2024 along with several other projects to reduce congestion and improve safety

– qualified firms will have until April 10 to submit their proposals

– the Hammonds Plains toHighway 101 connector project is recommended in the Regional Transportation Plan under Action 1.2.3 and is also identified as a key priority in the government’s response to the plan