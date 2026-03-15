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Heavy rains, strong winds set to hit Elmsdale area Monday afternoon

ByPat Healey

Mar 15, 2026 #Elmsdale, #Environment Canada, #heavy rain, #NSstorm, #storm, #strong winds, #weather
Weather forecast. (Dagley Media photo)

ELMSDALE/HALIFAX: Rain at times heavy and strong southerly winds are expected, starting on Monday afternoon across Hants County. Warning levels may be increased as the storm gets closer.

It’s expected to hit the Elmsdale area bringing 30 to 50 mm, with locally higher amounts possible. Potential wind gusts: 70 km/h except up to 90 km/h over exposed areas.

The weather will start over western Nova Scotia Monday afternoon and reaching eastern Nova Scotia by Monday evening.

The rain and wind will end from west to east Tuesday night.

Environment Canada updated their special weather statement at 3:57 p.m. on March 15.

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Two heavier pulses of rain are expected, with a break in the rain possible in the overnight hours early Tuesday morning.

The very mild temperatures will result in rapid melting of the remaining snowpack.

Rainfall warnings have been issues over western area of the province and these may be extended in future forecasts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

By Pat Healey

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