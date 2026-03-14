Man charged for February robbery and theft of trading cards

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

COLE HARBOUR: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has charged a man after he robbed a Cole Harbour store last month and stole trading cards.

On February 2, at approximately 7 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report that a man had entered a store in the 900 block of Cole Harbour Rd., smashed a display case, grabbed trading cards and threatened a staff member.

The man fled the store and got into a vehicle that then headed eastbound on Cole Harbour Rd.

The man was described as approximately 50-years-old, 5-foot-9, 175 pounds. He was wearing a red toque, black jacket, jeans, and black shoes.

The vehicle he fled in was believed to be an older-model, dark-coloured Volkswagen Jetta with black rims and a temporary permit on the back window.

“At the time of the incident, the vehicle was driven by another man and there was a woman in the front passenger seat,” police said in a release.

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On February 5, a Halifax Regional Police officer arrested a man on an unrelated matter and identified him as the individual involved in the Cole Harbour trading card robbery.

He was wearing the same outerwear and had unopened boxes of trading cards in his possession, which were seized.

Chad Alan Aubrey Moore, 38, from the Halifax area, is charged with Robbery and Mischief.

He appeared in court on February 10 and remains in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on April 14.

File #: 26-18155