IESO Nova Scotia makes draft procurement documents available for stakeholder feedback

An electrical grid. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s not-for-profit independent energy system operator has posted drafts of its Request for Proposals and Tolling Agreement for its upcoming procurement of fast-acting natural gas generation capacity, providing an opportunity for proponents and other stakeholders to identify where clarity or additional information may be needed to support competitive bids.

The draft documents are now available for industry and regulatory stakeholders to review on IESO Nova Scotia’s website, along with a comment form that firms or individuals can use to submit feedback.

The window for comments will be open from March 11 to March 30.

“This is a routine but important step in the procurement process, enabling proponents and other industry stakeholders to ask questions and provide feedback on the technical and legal documents before the competition opens,” said Chris Milligan, Vice President of Planning and Procurement at IESO Nova Scotia.

“This will help ensure that the bids that come in allow us to deliver the critical generation capacity our province needs in a timely way and at the lowest possible cost to Nova Scotians.”

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Fast-acting electricity generation, along with renewables and energy storage, is an important part of the energy mix Nova Scotia needs to meet increasing demand.

The proposed 300 megawatt fast-acting natural gas plants would provide reliable, responsive, and cost-effective capacity when wind and solar conditions and battery storage aren’t sufficient, and a backup source is needed ― and powering down when it is not.

This foundation of electricity, and the flexibility it provides, is required to add more renewables to the grid.

This added capacity, identified in the Province of Nova Scotia’s Clean Power Plan and the province’s most recent Integrated Resource Plan, is not only critical to achieving Nova Scotia’s 80% renewable energy goals — it is also essential to transition away from coal and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

These benefits can be amplified in future, as the facilities are also required to be designed to transition to non-emitting fuels in the future.

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In October 2025, IESO Nova Scotia issued a Request for Expressions of Interest for the construction and operation of one or two 300 megawatt fast-acting natural gas-fired facilities in Pictou County, with numerous parties indicating interest in participating in the competitive procurement process.

IESO Nova Scotia is conducting a comprehensive evaluation to determine if one, or both, of the proposed sites, located in Marshdale and Salt Springs, are suitable to support the project, considering environmental, technical, financial, cultural, and community impacts.

The results of this analysis and the competitive procurement process will inform whether one, two, or no contracts are awarded.

This draft review and comment period is the next step to launching a final Request for Proposals, where bidders will need to submit detailed proposed designs and costing that adhere to government regulations, rigorous environmental conditions, and community and Indigenous benefit requirements.