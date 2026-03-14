Rankin tables bills to support and protect Nova Scotia’s small businesses

Iain Rankin. (Healey file photo)

HALIFAX: Small businesses are the heart of communities across Nova Scotia, but many are feeling the strain of rising costs and a challenging economic climate.

MLA Iain Rankin tabled two bills aimed at giving small business owners the support and fairness they need to succeed.

The first bill would establish a Construction Mitigation Fund to help businesses that lose revenue due to nearby construction projects. Long roadwork or infrastructure projects can significantly impact foot traffic and sales, and organizations like the Canadian Federation of Independent Business have called for a fund to help offset those losses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our province, but too often they’re left to shoulder the burden when construction or red tape affects their bottom line,” said Rankin.

“These bills are about recognizing the role small businesses play in our communities and making sure they have the support and fairness they deserve.”

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Rankin also introduced the Small Business Commissioner Act, which would create an independent Small Business Commissioner to help resolve disputes between small businesses and landlords, corporations, or public bodies.

The legislation would also promote fairness and efficiency in commercial relationships and ensure government policies do not create unnecessary burdens for small businesses.

It would provide accessible, low-cost dispute resolution options so small business owners have somewhere to turn when challenges arrive.

“Running a small business is already hard enough without unnecessary barriers or costly disputes,” said Rankin.

“By creating a Small Business Commissioner and establishing practical supports like a construction mitigation fund, we can make sure small local businesses have someone in their corner

and the tools they need to keep our local economies strong.”