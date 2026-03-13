Need a Family Practice Registry update for March 2026

A doctor speaks to a mother and child about a list. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: As of March 1, there are 63,221 Nova Scotians on the Need a Family Practice Registry.

The last published number was on Feb. 1, when there were 65,790 Nova Scotians on the registry.

By the end of February, the number of Nova Scotians on the registry dropped by 2,569.

This number accounts for those newly added to the registry, those removed because they were attached to a provider nurse Practitioner or family doctor, or those removed because they were found to no longer need a provider for a variety of reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The percentage of the population on the registry is six per cent.

Nova Scotia Health will next update the registry in early April.

Enhanced Need a Family Practice Registry public reporting will begin in April using data from January 2026 onward.

Basic monthly reporting will continue until the new reports begin in April.

To learn more about the Need a Family Practice Registry, or to register, confirm your registration, update your information, or remove your request, please visit https://needafamilypractice.nshealth.ca.