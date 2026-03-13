Wozney: Houston government must pay early childhood educators what they’re owed

MLA Paul Wozney, who represents the NDP in Sackville-Cobequid. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: On Thursday, N.S. NDP Education and Early Childhood Development Critic Paul Wozney made the following statement about the Houston government’s refusal to give early childhood educators the back pay they’re owed:

“Early childhood educators do incredibly important work.

“They support growing families, they allow parents to return to the workforce, and they provide the best possible care for our children while dealing with challenging work conditions.

“They’re not asking for much – just to be paid for the work they’ve already done.”

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Wozney continued.

“These crucial workers have been waiting for months, and they can’t even trust Minister Brendan Maguire to give them a timeline.

“It’s embarrassing that the same Minister who crows about wages and pensions for child-care workers is dragging his feet on his obligation to pay them what they’re owed.

“Workers deserve a government that will stand up for them.”