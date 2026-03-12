Slew of charges laid against Dutch Settlement man after crash into ditch: RCMP

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

NINE MILE RIVER: A 24-year-old man from Dutch Settlement is facing charges of impaired driving, flight form police, and dangerous driving after an incident in Nine Mile River.

According to Acting Sgt. Evan Collier, with East Hants RCMP in Enfield, police were on patrol on Highway 214 when a dark coloured Honda Civic passed by an officer travelling at 148 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

“The officer activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle, who then fled from police,” he said.

“Unfortunately for the driver, several other officers were returning from a call and observed the driver still travelling at a high rate of speed, and fail to negotiate the turn from Highway 14 onto old Enfield Road.”

A/Sgt. Collier said that the driver was actually spotted on Hwy 214 in the area near Withrow’s Farm Market in Belnan. He continued along Hwy 214 onto Highway 14.

“Officers on Highway 14 observed him attempt to turn from Highway 14 onto Hill Crest Lane and then again onto Old Enfiled Road in Nine Mile River, where he failed to make the turn and ended up in the ditch.”

The driver, a 24 year old male from Dutch settlement, was charged with Impaired operation over 80mg, Impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from police.

Until the charges are brought before the courts, the suspects name cannot be published.

File #2026280281