Wildfire season begins March 15

LOWER SACKVILLE: Wildfire season runs from March 15 to Oct. 15.

While burning restrictions are in effect year-round, additional restrictions are in effect during wildfire season.

Burning restrictions

To protect our communities and prevent wildfires, always check Before You Burn.

If burning is permitted, follow these safety guidelines:

Always check the daily burn restrictions before starting a fire to ensure it’s safe and allowed.

Never leave your fire unattended – unattended fires can spread quickly and become dangerous.

Completely extinguish your fire – douse it with water, stir the ashes and repeat until everything is cool to the touch.

For more information about wildfire safety, visit our website.

FireSmart program

Residents can voluntarily register to receive a wildfire risk assessment for their property using the FireSmart standard.

FireSmart is a program that helps people reduce wildfire risk by making homes and neighbourhoods less likely to catch fire from embers.

It focuses on straightforward actions like basic home improvements, keeping buildings and yards free of combustible debris and managing nearby vegetation so fires are less likely to spread.

To learn more about a FireSmart assessment, visit our website.