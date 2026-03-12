The Laker News

News

Wildfire season begins March 15

ByPat Healey

Mar 12, 2026 #burning restrictions, #FireSmart, #Halifax, #HRM, #March 15, #wildfire season, #wildfires
Flames scorch a forest during a wildfire in this photo. (Pexels.com photo/Pixabay)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Wildfire season runs from March 15 to Oct. 15.

While burning restrictions are in effect year-round, additional restrictions are in effect during wildfire season.

Burning restrictions

To protect our communities and prevent wildfires, always check Before You Burn.

If burning is permitted, follow these safety guidelines:

  • Always check the daily burn restrictions before starting a fire to ensure it’s safe and allowed.
  • Never leave your fire unattended – unattended fires can spread quickly and become dangerous.
  • Completely extinguish your fire – douse it with water, stir the ashes and repeat until everything is cool to the touch.

For more information about wildfire safety, visit our website

ADVERTISEMENT:

FireSmart program

Residents can voluntarily register to receive a wildfire risk assessment for their property using the FireSmart standard.

FireSmart is a program that helps people reduce wildfire risk by making homes and neighbourhoods less likely to catch fire from embers.

It focuses on straightforward actions like basic home improvements, keeping buildings and yards free of combustible debris and managing nearby vegetation so fires are less likely to spread.

To learn more about a FireSmart assessment, visit our website

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Slew of charges laid against Dutch Settlement man after crash into ditch: RCMP

Mar 12, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Loblaws says suspicious activity triggers digital security investigation

Mar 12, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Lockview High students stage walkout protest over provincial budget cuts

Mar 11, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Slew of charges laid against Dutch Settlement man after crash into ditch: RCMP

March 12, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Free Easter Egg-stravaganza March 28 at East Hants Sportsplex

March 12, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Wildfire season begins March 15

March 12, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Loblaws says suspicious activity triggers digital security investigation

March 12, 2026 Pat Healey