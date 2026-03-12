Loblaws says suspicious activity triggers digital security investigation

The Loblaws logo. (Submitted photo)

FROM A RELEASE

HALIFAX: As part of our commitment to keeping your information safe, we want to let you know why you experienced a forced logout from your PC OptimumTM app and other Loblaw apps that use PCidTM.

We identified some unusual activity on a limited part of our system. Through our ongoing investigation, we determined that an unauthorized third-party accessed some basic customer details, including names, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Loblaws current investigation indicates that passwords, health information and credit card data were not compromised.

The investigation also indicates that PC Financial was not impacted by this breach.

We took immediate action to further secure our systems. As an added security measure, we refreshed all active sessions, requiring customers to log back in.

By logging back in, you have successfully re-authenticated your account. Your account is secure, and we apologize for any inconvenience this temporary interruption may have caused.

Importantly: stores, payment systems, and operations are all unaffected by this incident.

The Company will provide further updates as necessary as the investigation progresses.