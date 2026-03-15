Memorial tournament presentation honours legacy of Trevor Ettinger and Jeff Smith

Mabel Smith and Edna Ettinger sport their new East Hants Penguins jerseys. The two received them during a special presentation from EHMHA officials on Sunday at the Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial tournament. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A special moment of remembrance and gratitude took place Sunday afternoon March 15 at the Trevor Ettinger–Jeff Smith Memorial Tournament at the East Hants Sportsplex.

Players, coaches, parents, and spectators gathered in the lobby as East Hants Minor Hockey Association Recruiting and Events Coordinator Evan Taylor spoke about the meaning behind the tournament and the lasting legacy of Trevor Ettinger and Jeff Smith.

Taylor said the annual event is more than just hockey.

“This week is more than just a tournament. It’s about legacy,” Taylor told those gathered at the rink.

“We are here to remember Trevor and Jeff, two fantastic athletes who represented the very best of East Hants.”

He noted that the two young men left an impression on the local hockey community, not only through their skill on the ice but through their character off it.

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But Taylor also took time to recognize the families who helped shape them, particularly their mothers.

“A great man doesn’t just appear out of nowhere,” Taylor said. “They are built, coached, and loved into existence by their mothers.”

During the ceremony, a special presentation of two EHMHA jerseys with their last names and numbers on the back was made to Mabel Smith, Jeff’s mother, and Edna Ettinger, Trevor’s mom, acknowledging the many years of support and dedication they have given to the sport and the community.

“You spent countless hours in the freezing rinks and the long miles on the road, standing by their side through every win and every loss,” Taylor said.

“You taught them that while hockey is a game, character is what lasts.”

The presentation of the two jerseys to Mabel and Edna from EHMHA officials at the Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial Tournament. (Healey photo)

Following the presentation, Mabel Smith addressed the crowd alongside Edna, thanking those in attendance and reflecting on the memories the tournament continues to bring back.

“We are honoured to be here today to watch some exciting games,” Smith said.

“Jeff and Trevor were great hockey players, but more importantly they were wonderful sons, brothers, grandsons, cousins and friends.”

She added that returning to the rink and seeing familiar faces in the East Hants hockey community remains special for both families.

“It’s so nice to be back and see the coaches and familiar faces and to continue this tournament in memory of them,” she said.

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Mabel Smith speaks following the presentation to her and Edna Ettinger. (Healey photo)

Smith also noted that both young men were inducted into the East Hants Sports Hall of Fame, encouraging those unfamiliar with their story to watch the videos about their lives and hockey careers.

“They will help you learn more about who they really were as hockey players and people,” she said.

The tournament continues to serve as both a competitive weekend of minor hockey and a heartfelt reminder of the impact Trevor Ettinger and Jeff Smith had on their community.

Smith closed by thanking the many volunteers and supporters who make the event possible each year.

“Thanks to all the players, coaches, referees, volunteers and parents for making this tournament possible,” she said.

The annual memorial tournament brings together teams from across the region while ensuring the legacy of two beloved East Hants hockey players continue to live on at the rink where they once played.