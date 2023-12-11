LAWRENCETOWN: A section of Route 207 along Lawrencetown Beach will be rebuilt to protect it from the impacts of storm surge and sea level rise.

The improvement comes after a combined investment of over $2 million from the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Darrell Samson and Minister Kent Smith, this project will ensure the road can remain open during storms and also reduce the need for more costly repairs.

This section of Route 207 is adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean and has weathered significant damage during storms, at times making it impassable and causing economic harm to nearby communities.

The project includes rebuilding a 500-metre section of the road further away from the coast and naturalizing the existing section.

The realignment starts at the top of the hill near Macdonald Tea House and concludes just before the western entrance of Lawrencetown Beach, with a reduction in the slope of the road.

Samson, the MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, said the improvements to Hwy 207 in Lawrencetown will ensure the road can remain open during frequent storm events caused by climate change.

“This rebuilt section of road will also ensure that access to Lawrencetown Beach, a major recreation attraction, will remain accessible for all to enjoy,” said Samson.

Smith, the MLA for Eastern Shore and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, said the investment is good news for those in the Eastern Shore communities.

“We know that our storms are stronger, and we need to take action now to protect our communities,” said Smith.

“This investment will improve a section of highway that has been breached over the past 15 years by pounding waves and surf so that it can remain open to traffic and minimize any economic impact.”