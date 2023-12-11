Carroll’s Corner Community Centre, Sackville Sports Stadium to have rooftop solar panels installed

HALIFAX: Two municipal facilities in communities that The Laker News covers are among ones that will have rooftop solar panel systems installed by the end of 2024.

In a release the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) said they have begun the installation of rooftop solar panel systems at nine municipal sites across the region.

These efforts support the goal to decarbonize corporate buildings by 2030 as part of the municipality’s transformational HalifACT plan.

The Sackville Transit Terminal was the first site to receive a rooftop solar panel system earlier this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Installations expected to be completed at the following sites by the end of 2024, pending a structural analysis for some.

Keshen Goodman Library

Ragged Lake Transit Centre

East Preston Community Centre

North Preston Community Centre

Carroll’s Corner Community Centre

Cole Harbour Place

Sackville Sports Stadium

Wallace Lucas Community Centre

Installation work will take place outside of regular business hours so operations at each site will not be impacted.

ADVERTISEMENT:

These rooftop solar panel systems are in addition to those installed at five other municipal sites between fall 2022 and summer 2023.

Those included the Acadia Centre, Dartmouth North Community Centre, Halifax Commons Aquatics Facility, Kiwanis Grahams Grove Community Building and Mackintosh Depot.

Altogether, the rooftop solar panel installations are expected to produce more than three million kWh of renewable energy annually, which will save more than $350,000 in electricity costs each year.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Residents are encouraged to learn more and participate in the Solar City program, which offers property owners access to innovative solar energy options and is financed through the municipality.

For more information on solar energy systems at municipal sites, visit halifax.ca/solarenergy.

[adrotate banner=”206″}