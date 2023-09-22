Film shot in N.S., N.B. by Jessy Dupont wraps production

HALIFAX/QUEBEC: A captivating fiction feature film titled “Le Grand Vide,” paying tribute to Acadia, has just successfully concluded its production.

The story unfolds over hundreds of kilometers, from the Chaudière-Appalaches region in Quebec to the far reaches of Acadia, passing through the cities of Moncton and Halifax.

Lower Sackville’s Matt Dagley, a good friend of us here at The Laker News, was one of the videographers who helped with the filming of Le Grande Vide when the crew came through New Brunsiwck and Nova Scotia.

In this poignant narrative, a retired man embarks on a desperate quest to find his drug-addicted son, who has been missing for two decades.

He will have to confront his own demons during his journey through French America, where he will encounter Bourk, an Acadian with whom he forms an unlikely friendship.

The writer and director, Jessy Dupont, describes the film as a melting pot exploring sensitive themes of alcoholism, drug addiction, male pride, and the importance of the French language in America.

Additionally, the film addresses the Wolastoqiyik nation and highlights the Wolostoquey language.

“It is essential to include the First Nations to whom we owe so much,” said Dupont. “We cannot claim the French language without recognizing Indigenous languages.”

According to the filmmaker, “Le Grand Vide” is a film that serves as a rallying cry for the French language.

“It is very important for French-speaking people across Canada to stand together,” said Dupont.

The feature film boasts an exceptional cast, including Jean Drolet in the role of Elliot, the main character, a retired alcoholic woodworker, Louise Portal as his depressive wife since their son’s departure, François Léveillée as the brother, and Mathieu Richard as the son.

The film also features talents from New Brunswick, with Marc Lamontagne playing Bourk, who accompanies Elliot on his journey through Acadia, and Bianca Richard as Crystal, who is immersed in a quest to regain custody of her daughter.

The team is currently in the editing process and will keep the media informed of further developments.

The film is scheduled for release at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

Dupont said the public is invited to follow the film updates on the Facebook page ‘Le Grand Vide.’