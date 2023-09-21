Province invests almost $115k into six East Hants fire departments

ELMSDALE: Six volunteer fire departments across the Municipality of East Hants are among the recipients of provincial investment through the Emergency Services Provider Fund.

The recipients of funding from the fund were announced on Sept. 20.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald said the funding will soon be better equipped to keep our communities safe thanks to an investment by the province.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The following organizations will receive a total of $114,554 towards the purchase of new safety equipment:

Noel and District Volunteer Fire Dept – $18,490

Nine Mile River and District Volunteer Fire Dept – $20,000

Walton Shore Fire Dept – $20,000

Elmsdale Fire and Emergency Services – $16,064

Shubenacadie Fire and Emergency Services – $20,000

Kennetcook District Volunteer Fire Dept – $20,000

“Our fire departments are receiving crucial support with this safety gear, underscoring our government’s commitment to the protection of our residents,” said MacDonald. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to our first responders for their incredible service.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

These local fire departments are among 80 across the province benefitting from a nearly $1.5 million investment through the Emergency Services Provider Fund, an initiative that assists first responder organizations in obtaining emergency response equipment.

The Houston Government previously supported Nova Scotia fire departments and emergency response organizations through the ESPF fund last October.

On two separate occasions, volunteer emergency response teams were provided $10,000 to offset rising operational costs.