WAVERLEY: The following advisory was issued by HRM for SEPT. 23-24.

Road Closure – Waverley Road

Location: Waverley Road, adjacent to Montebello Drive

Date: Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24

Time: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day (the road will reopen overnight)

Work details: The road closure will be in place to facilitate construction work.

Traffic impact: Waverley Road, adjacent to Montebello Drive, will be closed while work is underway. Detour signage will be in place to direct motorists around the work site.

A path will remain open, allowing pedestrians and cyclists through the work area.

Motorists should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes where possible.