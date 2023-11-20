HALIFAX: Dumping one’s garbage on Crown Lands will now end up costing the perpetrator more.

N.S. Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton announced on Nov. 17 that anyone caught dumping on Crown land can expect a bigger fine under the Crown Lands Act.

“We’re serious about protecting our lands and forests,” said Rushton;

“We’re delivering on a promise to increase the fine for dumping on Crown land. Higher fines will serve as a greater deterrent and help keep our natural spaces clean.”

Fines for dumping on Crown land are now $812.50 for a first offence and up to $2,422.50 for repeat offences.

Previously, the fine was $352.50 for both first and subsequent offences.



The fines are levied through summary offence tickets. Police and conservation officers can issue them on the spot when a situation warrants a fine.



Quick Facts:

— Crown land is land that is managed by the Department under the Crown Lands Act; about 26 per cent of the province is Crown land

— increasing the fine for dumping on Crown land is a commitment in the Minister’s mandate letter

— fine amounts for this offence under the Crown Lands Act are set out in the Summary Offence Ticket Regulations

