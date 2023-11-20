Wildfire Disaster Financial Assistance Program applications now open

From a release:

HALIFAX: The Disaster Financial Assistance Program is now open for municipalities and others who suffered uninsurable losses as a result of this year’s wildfires in Halifax Regional Municipality, Shelburne County and Yarmouth County.



“The wildfires that tore through our communities this spring were truly devastating and, while fire losses are largely insurable, it is clear some Nova Scotians are continuing to struggle with damages that are not insurable,” said John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office.

“We are launching this program to help those dealing with extraordinary circumstances where private insurance coverage is either not reasonably available or affordable.”

The province’s Wildfire Disaster Financial Assistance Program is available to low-income Nova Scotians, municipalities, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.



The program covers up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per eligible household, small business and not-for-profit organization.



Applications are available at:

— online: https://beta.novascotia.ca/disaster-financial-assistance-wildfires

— Access Nova Scotia centres

— MLA offices.

Nova Scotians are asked to work with their insurance companies before applying to the program for assistance.Additional supports are also available to residents through the Canadian Red Cross wildlife relief program.Quick Facts:— disaster financial assistance is not intended to replace private insurance— applications are assessed for eligibility and losses verified by an adjuster; processing can take several months— the deadline for applications is January 31, 2024